Fmr. Fort Stewart soldier sentenced for possession of child porn

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia, Win Hang Vong, 26, a former Fort Stewart Army soldier, was sentenced earlier this week by United States District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 74 months in federal prison to be followed 20 years of monitored supervised release.

The U.S. States Attorney’s Office released a statement explaining that–according to evidence presented during the guilty plea and sentencing hearings– in December 2016 members of the FBI and the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted undercover investigations to identify child predators involved in the distribution of child pornography.

They say agents came into contact with Vong and downloaded from his shared files approximately 830 still images and video files containing child pornography.

Agents then executed a search warrant at Vong’s residence, his enlisted quarters on the Fort Stewart Military Reservation. Agents seized electronic devices, including Vong’s computer and external hard drives.

From these devices, agents located more than 100,000 files involving child pornography.

Officials say some of the child pornography contained images of babies being raped by adults.

Vong admitted he had been downloading child pornography on the internet for more than five years. Vong was later discharged from the U. S. Army.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the GBI, and the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Assistant United States Attorneys Marcela C. Mateo and E. Greg Gilluly, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States. For questions, please contact the U. S. Attorney’s Office at (912) 201-2522.