Facebook post raises questions for Black Lives Matter group

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Black Lives Matter (BLM) Savannah is being questioned for a controversial Facebook post targeting the Chatham County Jail and Sheriff John Wilcher.

The BLM Savannah group posted a photo of a mock up book cover last week titled “A Hundred and One Ways To Kill Blacks In The Chatham Jail” and penned by Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.

The faux cover includes images of the sheriff, along with Matthew Ajibade who died in custody in Chatham County, as well as a makeshift noose and a member of the KKK.

The Facebook post contrasts a reputation of peace and advocacy for minorities that the BLM Savannah has worked to create over the past year.

“Violence is violence, and that type of act enables violence,” says Anthony Smith with BLM Savannah. “We can’t use the tools of the enemy for our causes and pretend like the end justifies the means.”

While the post and the page have been taken down, on Thursday Sheriff Wilcher called the photo distasteful.

“I didn’t say it, I didn’t do it. I didn’t post the pictures,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

BLM Savannah founder Jomo Johnson declined an on camera interview but told News 3 the post was satire.

While Johnson admits the post was offensive, he is adamant that it does not compare to what he says are the multiple black men that have been raped, abused, and killed in Chatham County Jail.

However, Sheriff Wilcher says, “I don’t treat any of them any different. I treat them the way that they should be treated, like human beings.”

This controversy comes just days before BLM votes on whether to start a 6-week protest to affect change after recent violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Johnson says that if the protest goes forward, he plans to bring 100 men to the jail for a news conference.

Sheriff Wilcher says he is fine with a peaceful protest, but there will be consequences if the group is violent or there illegally.

“They come in and do that and I’m putting them in jail,” Sheriff Wilcher says. “I’ll tell you that right up front.”

While there may not be a book about the Chatham County Jail out now, Johnson tells News 3 that one is due on September 8.

The book will deal with what he calls suffering in the local jail.