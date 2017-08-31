Breaking News: 2 explosions reported at flooded chemical plant in Houston

By Published:

HOUSTON (CNN) — Two explosions and plumes of black smoke were reported at a flooded chemical plant in Crosby, Texas on Thursday, officials said.

One deputy has been taken to the hospital after he inhaled fumes from the Arkema peroxide plant, the Harris County sheriff’s office tweeted. Nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

The explosions were reported around 2 a.m. (local time).

The plant, owned by Arkema, makes organic chemicals, and officials say without power there is now way to properly cool chemicals on site.

 

 

