Tybee residents shares warning about storm damage repairs, $60K and the job’s not done

(TYBEE ISLAND) As all eyes are on Texas and Hurricane Harvey, there are some who are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Matthew. One WSAV viewer reached out to News 3′ because, she says, the contractor she hired, left her high and dry and dry. the 71 year old widow and retired teacher doesn’t want anyone else to learn this lesson the hard way, as her little house still has big repair issues after she’s paid tens of thousands of dollars to fix damage from the hurricane that hit the coastal empire and Lowcountry last fall.

Mandy Sedgewick says she hired her contractor, Quick Response Force, days after Matthew hit. She says a representative with the contractor knocked on her door and promised they could fix everything, adding that Sedgewick had good insurance to cover the repairs. Sedgewick says, it started fine but that’s not how it ended, as she lists some of the work that’s left unfinished “Just my kitchen, the things I said, my back porch, fix my fence.” She rattled off, adding she believes she hired storm chasers. “They descended on Tybee like vultures, and I read that and then they, they flew away. They’re not here.” said Sedgewick.

But the mess remains beyond the kitchen, where cooking is virtually impossible, as her friend, Teri Gruendl explains. “Since she decided that she was going to come home, she has just been eating out of a microwave.” Gruendl said. A look in the master bathroom reveals a huge pile of dirt where the shower/tub should be and Sedgewick says it’s been there awhile, a month, maybe two according the the retired teacher, adding when she asks about the progress, or lack thereof, “They keep saying money, we need money, we need money.” said Sedgewick. She produced cancelled checks, showing she’s already paid $60,300. With a sigh of disgust, Sedgewick said, “I’m just completely fed up with Quick Response.”

Quick Response Force has been anything but speedy in returning our calls for comment about the situation with their client on Tybee Island. There’s been no response from the Atlanta-based company at this point. News 3 dug a little deeper, checking with the Better Business Bureau. The company has A-plus rating, with just two complaints in the four years they’ve been in business. But that’s no comfort to Sedgewick, who shares why she reached out to WSAV’s Voice of the Viewer. “I wanted to see you so other people wouldn’t get scammed like me, you know, I feel like I’ve been victimized because of my age and that I’m alone and I don’t want other people to be victimized.” said Sedgewick. She says she’s hired an attorney to take legal action against Quick Response Force, but she wants to warn others that there are contractors who will promise the moon and the stars, but will deliver something far less.

Tom Stephens, President of the Better Business Bureau based out of Jacksonville, Florida, who covers the Savannah region, says the best way to avoid the situation Sedgewick finds herself in is to beware of storm chasers who come knocking on your door after a disaster. Stephens urges anyone hiring a contractor, for any reason, to make sure to get a contract. Stephens says that contract should spell out final costs, as well as lock the contractor into a time-table for how long the work should take. Stephens adds that consumers should not be shy about withholding final payment until the work is completed to their satisfaction.