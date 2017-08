PORT ARTHUR, Texas (NBC) — Flood victims in Port Arthur, Texas can’t seem to catch a break.

After evacuating their flooded homes, they are now faced with flooding inside the Bob Bowers Civic Center which is being used as an evacuation center.

The woman who shot this video says she has seen a snake in the water.

Officials plan to close the center and move the evacuees to another location, but so far there is no timetable for when that will happen.

Meanwhile, the water continues to rise.