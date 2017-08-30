“Sidewalk Jam”- Group gathers to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

SAVANNAH, GA- Musicians and locals gathered in Habersham Village Shopping Plaza outside the Coffee Deli on Wednesday evening for a “Sidwalk Jam.”

The event helped to collect supplies and donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Midtown Pickers, a local grassroots music group, played slow jams while organizers collected items such as canned goods, cleaning supplies, bottled water, baby and pet food for the nonprofit Savannah Responds to send to Texas.

Organizers also collected cash donations for Salvation Army to go towards their hurricane relief fund.

Tommy Holland, organizer of the event and guitarist, said that Savannah is, “a very community involved, community concerned group of people and anything that comes up that we can help. We try to.”

