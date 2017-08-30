Ready for Bacon Fest? Do Savannah has all the details

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bacon Fest starts this Friday, Sept. 1st in Rousakis Plaza and Do Savannah Magazine has the skinny. Plus, details on the Southern Grown Festival, the Statts Fest Pre-game and the City Hotel album release party.
What: Fourth annual Bacon Fest
When: 4-11 p.m. Sept. 1; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Rousakis Riverfront Plaza
Cost: Free
Info: riverstreetsavannah.com
What: Southern Grown Festival
When: Sept. 1-3
Where: Sea Island on St. Simons Island
Cost: From $65 for general admission concert tickets to $495 for all-access pass
Info: southerngrown.com, 800-SEA-ISLAND
What: Statts Fest Pre-game and Punk Rock Garage Sale
When: Sept. 2 noon-6 p.m. (GARAGE SALE)
7 p.m.-2 A.M. (LIVE MUSIC)
Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Info: friendsofstatts.com
What: City Hotel album release party
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Service Brewing, 574 Indian St.
Cost: $10, ages 21 and older
Info: cityhotelband.com