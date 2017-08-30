Ready for Bacon Fest? Do Savannah has all the details

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bacon Fest starts this Friday, Sept. 1st in Rousakis Plaza and Do Savannah Magazine has the skinny. Plus, details on the Southern Grown Festival, the Statts Fest Pre-game and the City Hotel album release party.

What: Fourth annual Bacon Fest

When: 4-11 p.m. Sept. 1; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: Rousakis Riverfront Plaza

Cost: Free

Info: riverstreetsavannah.com

What: Southern Grown Festival

When: Sept. 1-3

Where: Sea Island on St. Simons Island

Cost: From $65 for general admission concert tickets to $495 for all-access pass

Info: southerngrown.com, 800-SEA-ISLAND

What: Statts Fest Pre-game and Punk Rock Garage Sale

When: Sept. 2 noon-6 p.m. (GARAGE SALE)

7 p.m.-2 A.M. (LIVE MUSIC)

Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Info: friendsofstatts.com

What: City Hotel album release party

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: Service Brewing, 574 Indian St.

Cost: $10, ages 21 and older

Info: cityhotelband.com