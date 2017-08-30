Our Hometown: Savannah Stage Company hosts Young Writers Night

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Calling all young writers!

The Savannah Stage Company is looking for the best plays area middle and high school students have to offer.

It’s the Savannah Playwrights’ Series Young Writers Night!

Several winners will be selected to watch their work come to life in a professional staged reading, Saturday, September 23, beginning at 8 pm
at Space Station at Starlandia.

Finalists will be selected on performance night from each age group to receive an additional prize package.

The submission deadline is this Friday, September 1.

Plays should be no longer than ten pages.

You can write solo or as a group.

If your play is chosen, you will be notified by September 9.

For more information, or to register, visit: savannahstagecompany.com.

 

