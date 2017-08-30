Metro seeks public’s help to ID burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect in a burglary investigation.

At around 10:30 a.m. on August 23, Metro officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of E 58th Street in reference to a burglary alarm.

Detectives believe this suspect has been involved in other burglaries in the area.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with a slim build. During the incident, he wore a white tank top and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-2355.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.