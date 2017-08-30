Many locals looking at flooding in Houston and deciding to buy flood insurance

A lot of people in the Savannah area are seeing pictures of devastating flooding in Houston and remembering back to last October when Hurricane Matthew hit. “They’re seeing you know the heartbreaking stuff that’s happening in Houston and going that could be us,” says Pat Parker from State Farm Insurance.

Parker says he’s fielded a couple dozen calls in the last 24 hours from people who have decided now is the time to buy flood insurance. “So you know, I hope it’s a wake up call because things like that can happen and seem to be happening more and more frequently,” said Parker.

Parker went on the National Flood Insurance Program website and showed us his own policy. He has the maximum one can buy which is $250,000 for the home and $100,000 for its contents. And the cost for that policy is $450. Parker says flood coverage is affordable and even if you don’t live “within the 100 year flood plain” it doesn’t mean you still couldn’t experience flooding.

A quick lesson: if you do live inside the 100 year flood plan, you are required by your mortgage company to buy flood insurance. But if you live outside the boundary, you’re not. Parker says flood water doesn’t automatically stop at the boundary line however. “t’s like I always tell my customers the water doesn’t know where to go it’s not going to stop at some magic line.”

He also says in any huge event – that flooding often occurs where people supposedly didn’t need flood insurance. ” At least 25 percent of the areas that flooded in Katrina for example were those low risk flood areas,” said Parker. “And I imagine you’ll find the same kind of thing in Hurricane Harvey.”

Parker suggest talking to an agent who can advise you on coverage. You can also check out maps by going to the National Flood Insurance website and your local city or county should have flood maps as well.

If you do buy flood coverage and you technically outside the high risk area, it takes 30 days for that policy to become effective.