Lowcountry Businesses Asking for Help for Harvey Victims

A pair of Lowcountry business are doing their part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Coastal Restaurant group is asking for gift cards to send to victims in texas and beyond.

Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot and other major retailer gift cards will be accepted at the crazy crab or any of coastal’s other seven bar and restaurant locations in Hilton Head.

“We understand how taxing it can be how stressful it can be and what a long road to recovery truly is,” said Abby Wirth of Coastal Restaurants and Bars. “So Hilton Head really gathered together and did a great job to support each other, now we are ready to support others now.”

You can drop off cards at either of the Crazy Crabs at Jarvis Creek and Harbour Town, Reilley’s Grill and Bar and North End Pub, Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Café, The Boardroom, Carolina Crab Company and Fishcamp on Broad Creek.

Rainbow International Restoration knows the damage water like has been dumped on Texas by Hurricane Harvey can do only too well.

They say even though it started as rain water, now its mixed with everything else, and is considered Category 3, the most contaminated form of water.

Thats why they are collecting supplies to help victims get back on their feet.

“Its just trying to help people out because obviously what we went through last year it brings back negative feelings for me,” said Laurie Towler, General Sales Manager of Rainbow International Restoration. “Its been bothering me that people down there are not even done with the storm yet and I cant imagine what they are going through people are going to need all the help they can get.”

Help in the form of things like bleach and cleaning supplies, cat and dog food, water, and bug spray.

Sunscreen and socks are also desperately needed.

You can drop off your donations at Rainbow International Restoration at 322 Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head.