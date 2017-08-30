Hilton Head Island Elementary kids write young Harvey victims

Students who experienced Hurricane Matthew share what they went through last year.

Hilton Head Island, SC (WSAV) – Some of the toughest images coming out of Houston are those of children struggling to understand what’s happening. This week, some hilton head students are trying to comfort those kids in Texas in the simplest way.

Each message is different, but their meaning much the same:

“I know what you’re going through”

“I am so, so sorry.”

“God will protect you.”

Simply stated, it’s children who know what it’s like to weather a storm

sharing hope and care in the way they know best.

These Hilton Head Island third graders clearly remember evacuating for Hurricane Matthew last year.

“It was scary,” one child said.

Some returned to devastation. Others were fortunate enough to just have a few days of heavy yard work.

But as heartbreaking images from states away fill our screens these days-

community and school leaders thought a word of encouragement might do the youngest victims some good.

“It allows them to express what they felt at that time to the students and family members in Texas,” Media Specialist Beth Minton said.

Perhaps it’s a way of coping on both sides-

because these kids know once the storm passes, the pain still lingers.

The letters will be sent along with gift cards through the Coastal Restaurants and Bars group.

The assistant principal said the exercise matched their school’s mission of taking action in a crisis.