Harvey Help: Hilton Head Humane Association rescues 15 cats

By Published:

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – With many animal shelters flooded in Texas, surrounding shelters are stepping up to help. Hilton Head Humane Association took in 15 cats, originally from a Louisiana shelter. Atlanta Humane Society took them from the shelter in Louisiana to free up space for animals coming in from Texas. Atlanta then drove them to Hilton Head Wednesday morning, where they are now up for adoption.

If you’d like to adopt a Harvey Cat, or any of the other 200 cats and dogs currently at HHHA, call 843-4681-8686, or stop in to meet the animals at 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

