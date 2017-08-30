HARVEY HELP: Guyton man seeking bottled water donations

GUYTON, Ga. – A Georgia man is looking for helping in providing immediately relief to those affected by Harvey.

James Shaw is the founder of Wish to Walk, a foundation helping veterans and citizens who are disabled.

Shaw was born in San Antonio and considers Texas home. After viewing the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, he said he had to do something to help.

“Because I went through Matthew myself and with my family that was only a Category 2 and this was a Category 4 that slammed into them and these people are without everything,” Shaw said.

Shaw recently purchased a trailer for work but decided he needed to use it now to help transfer supplies to storm survivors.

After reaching out to state and local leaders, he is currently collecting bottled water to deliver to those in need in Texas which he says can be used for drinking, bathing and cooking.

He plans to leave with a team as soon as the trailer is filled to capacity.

Currently Shaw is working with potential local partners to host drop-off sites.

In the meantime, if you would like to donate bottled water, gift cards or money to help with gas for the trip, message Wish to Walk Facebook page or call Shaw to arrange a pick up time by calling his cell phone at 912-508-4558.