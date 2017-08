Here at home, many are wondering how we can help the victims of Harvey. Yesterday, we spoke with Esther Sheppard from the Red Cross — but that’s not the only organization lending a hand.

Michael Shortt, co-chair of Savannah Responds joins us with information on getting donations to the people who need them most.

You can bring supplies to the Savannah Responds office at 1711 Dean Forest Road between 9 am and 7 pm.

Click here for more information.