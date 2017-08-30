Democrats, NAACP want Trump to reconsider banning transgender people from military

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 100 Democrats, including South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn and Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott, want President Trump to reconsider banning transgender people from the military.

The group sent a signed letter to the White House stating there’s no place for discrimination in our Armed Forces.

Today we spoke with the Interim President of the NAACP who says he supports the effort being made to allow transgender people to serve.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP Interim President, said, “We should not seek to make distinctions based on a set of moral values that may not be consistent with another individuals set of moral values. Who are we to determine morality of citizens? Our goal is to ensure freedom of religion, freedom of speech and most importantly equal protection under the law and that should be afforded to all citizens.”