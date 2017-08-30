Beaufort man receives maximum sentence for pointing loaded gun at deputy

By Published:
Charles Claston Brown, 40

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort man who pointed a loaded gun at a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

Charles Claston Brown, 40, was found guilty Monday of pointing and presenting a firearm following a brief trial. Brown received the maximum sentence of five years.

On July 9, 2016, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies went to Brown’s house on Windsor Road after a neighbor heard and saw him firing his gun and reported it to authorities.

When deputies arrived, they heard shots from within the home. Brown wanted them to leave and pointed his gun at law enforcement officers. One of the deputies fired his weapon and shot Brown in the hand.

“The defendant was found with 129 unfired cartridges and he had a gun full of bullets. He was ready to load and reload,” Assistant Solicitor Leigh Staggs said.

Brown has a criminal record that includes convictions for domestic violence, armed robbery, resisting arrest and assault, and battery.

Circuit Court Judge Kristi Lea Harrington handed down Monday’s sentence.

