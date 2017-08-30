Beaufort County organizations to host International Overdose Awareness Day event

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beaufort County Alcohol & Drug Abuse Department, Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are hosting a local observance of the event.

This will be one of coast to coast rallies held on August 31, in hopes of reducing the number of opioid related overdoses and end the stigma associated with drug-related deaths.

The event will be held Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buckwalter Recreation Center (PALS), at 905 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton.

Drug overdoses are now killing Americans at a faster rate than car crashes. Beaufort County alone has seen a marked increase in opioid overdoses this year, with more than 70 drug overdose cases reported. Twenty of those have resulted in death and the vast majority involved opioids.

There are many misconceptions about who is affected by drug addiction and overdoses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 1 in 4 people who are prescribed opioids long-term (for noncancer-related pain) in primary care settings, are now struggling with addiction.

This means that many of you likely know someone or have heard of someone affected by the overdose of these highly potent, and often times lethal, substances.

But these overdoses and resulting deaths are preventable.

Tomorrow’s event will close with a candlelight vigil to remember “the everyday people we’ve lost everywhere.”

Those who have lost a loved one to opioid overdose are encouraged to bring a photo of that loved one to this vigil.

There will also be a ‘Take Back the Meds’ drop-off in the parking lot of the PALS facility where you can safely discard any unused and/or expired medications.