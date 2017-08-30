Agencies arrest rape, child molestation suspect who fled to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A New Jersey man wanted for rape and child molestation was arrested today, August 30 in Savannah.

The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked in conjunction with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) to secure the arrest of 30-year-old Rion Hunter.

Through the gathering of intelligence, officers determined Hunter was in Port Wentworth. They responded to the 900 block of Highway 30 and took him into custody without incident.

According to SCMPD, Hunter is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center for his charges of rape and child molestation, pending extradition to New Jersey.