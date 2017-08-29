Video: Trump defends controversial pardon of Arizona sheriff

By Published:
Donald Trump, Joe Arpaio
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, is joined by Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio during a new conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House announced the move Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Trump promised quick relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey Monday, saying “every asset at my command is at the disposal of local officials.”

His remarks came during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and ahead of a planned trip to Texas to survey Harvey damage and recovery efforts.

Mr. Trump also took the opportunity to defend his controversial pardon of Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who he described as a “patriot” who had been treated “very unfairly” by the Obama administration.

Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court after violating a federal judge’s order to stop traffic stops and other detentions based on suspicions of immigration status. His sentencing was set for October 5th.

