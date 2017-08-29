Tips to avoid disaster relief charity scams

ATLANTA, Ga. – Secretary of State Brian Kemp reminds Georgians to remain vigilant for scam disaster relief charities for Hurricane Harvey victims. Kemp strongly advises potential donors to research the organizations seeking donations to aid displaced individuals and repair physical damage caused by the recent storm.

“I am advising all potential donors to research any organization seeking funds for victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” stated Secretary Kemp. “Unfortunately, the circumstances are ripe for bad actors to abuse Georgians’ urgent desire to help their fellow man in time of need.”

The Charities Division encourages Georgians to contact division staff if they receive suspicious charitable solicitations. To report suspicious activity, call (404) 654-6023. You can also email charities@sos.ga.gov to submit a complaint.

“Charitable giving is the lifeblood of many vital activities in our communities. To sustain this level of giving, donors must be confident that their funds are solicited honestly and used for the promised charitable purposes,” said Kemp. “I remain dedicated to coordinating our efforts with federal agencies, state officials, and charity regulators to put an end to this egregious misconduct. We will not sit idly by while bad actors work to defraud members of the public and rob legitimate charities of much needed support.”

Secretary Kemp issued the following tips for charitable giving:

Research charities before you contribute. A number of online resources can help you research charities. The Better Business Bureau, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, GuideStar, Charity Navigator, and Charity Watch provide detailed information about non-profit organizations. Also, take time to review the organization’s own website.

