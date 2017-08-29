Send your play today for Young Writers Night!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Stage Company is looking for the best plays Savannah & Chatham County’s Middle & High School Students have to offer.

It’s the Savannah Playwrights’ Series YOUNG WRITERS NIGHT!

Savannah Stage Company is always trying to push the envelope for local theater and we are very pleased to announce our next production will be a Young-Adult playwriting competition open to all Middle School and High School students in Savannah/Chatham County.

Several winners will be selected to watch their work come to life in a professional staged reading. They will be taken on a mentored journey thru the editing, directing, and rehearsal process of building a play and then watch all their work culminate in a professional reading presented by SSC. Finalists will be selected on performance night from each age group to receive an additional prize package including a beautiful trophy, Savannah Stage Company T-Shirt, and a Cash Prize!

Our very first play at Savannah Stage Company was written by us, so we understand and value the craft of playwriting and want to help young writers share their stories with Savannah. We are so excited to see what the next generation of writers in Savannah has to show us and can’t wait to help them share their work with their community.

The submission deadline is FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST. Plays should be no longer than 10 pages [11 including title page].

Email your play electronically to artistic@savannahstagecompany.com as a .PDF document. You can write solo or as a group. If your play is chosen, you will be notified by September 9th.

When: 8:00PM September 23rd

(DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS Sept. 1st)

WHERE: Space Station at Starlandia 2436 Bull Street.

PRICE: $10 or Pay-What-You-Can

INFO & REGISTRATION: www.SavannahStageCompany.com