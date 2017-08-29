Red Cross mobilizes to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to devastate parts of Texas for the next several days.

With more rain expected, authorities say the worst is yet to come.

The Red Cross has its hands full working to get help where it is needed.

Esther Sheppard, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia joins the conversation with what you can do to lend a hand.

The Red Cross needs donations to provide immediate recovery and relief.

You can help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting: redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word ‘Harvey’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation.