Our Hometown: SMA Angels Charity Ball

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a devastating neuromuscular disease that affects thousands of children and adults all over the world.

In fact, it is the number one genetic killer of children under the age of 2.

The good news is, the FDA has recently announced that the first-ever drug used to treat SMA has been approved.

This month, help the SMA Angels, a nonprofit out of Richmond Hill celebrate a very special milestone.

They’re marking their 20th anniversary with A Charity Ball–

Saturday, September 23 from

6 pm to midnight at the

Savannah Marriott Riverfront Hotel

For information or to reserve your ticket, visit: smaangels.ejoinme.org