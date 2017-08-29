Lowcountry animal shelters receive donations from Clear the Shelters Campaign

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WSAV) – The donations News Three and Subaru of Hilton Head have been collecting for two months were delivered to animal shelters in the Lowcountry Tuesday.

The community donated more than $5,000 dollars in supplies and almost 1,000 lbs. of pet food. Subaru of Hilton Head’s Jill Jauch loaded up a car full to deliver to both Jasper Animal Rescue and Palmetto Animal League.

“We have a full house, so we’re at capacity, and so all of our cats, kittens, dogs, will benefit from the food and all of the supplies that were delivered, and all of our foster homes, so we will put it all to very good use,” said Amy Campanini, PAL’s president.

These shelters are nonprofits relying on donations to rescue and care for abandoned animals. Jasper Animal Rescue staff member, Shyla Fortin says with these donations, they can now spend more funding on treating their animals, like Hannah, a two year old dog who came to them with heart worms.

Our shelter still need your help. Jasper Animal Rescue is in desperate need of volunteers to help with the animals, and PAL needs more foster families.