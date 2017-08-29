Health Dept.: Horse in Bryan County tests positive for EEE

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Bryan County Health Department, a horse in Bryan County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that causes swelling of the brain and is fatal in horses 70 to 90 percent of the time. EEE has also been detected in the mosquito population in western Chatham County and a horse in Effingham County tested positive for EEE earlier this month.

The health department encourages horse and large animal owners to vaccinate their animals against the virus and to clean out watering sources, such as buckets and troughs, every three to four days to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in those areas.

For more information on EEE: http://www.cdc.gov/EasternEquineEncephalitis/