FEMA: More than 30,000 flood victims need temporary shelter

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC News) — Houston’s Convention Center is now home to thousands forced from their own homes by Harvey.

FEMA estimates more than 30,000 people will require temporary shelter.

The demand is so great private businesses are opening their doors.

Gallery Furniture, which once housed Katrina evacuaees, is now inviting Harvey evcuaees to sleep in display beds.

As rain continues to fall, the worst isn’t over.

In an unprecedented move, the Army Corps of Engineers is doing controlled releases of two resevoirs an effort to reduce the risk of catostropic dam failure.

Meanwhile dramatic rescues continue. Emergency crews are going door to door, a flotilla of volunteers with flat bottom boats augmenting the search.

