Deputies respond to report of gunshots in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots on St. Helena Island late this morning.

At the scene near Folly Road, officials say a small amount of “what appears to be blood” was discovered, but no gunshot victim was found.

Immediately following the gunshots, witnesses reported a gold color Ford Taurus with the rear windshield smashed out sped away from the scene.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9 units are on-scene, searching for evidence and the subjects involved in the shots fired incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

