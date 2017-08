September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness month. Dr. William Edward Richards with the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion wants women to learn more about cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers. He joins the conversation with information on the signs to look for and how you can help find a cure.

More details:

5th annual Teal Tea Party

Sunday, September 10

3 pm – 5 pm

Alee Shrine Center, Eisenberg Drive