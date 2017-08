‘Unbelievable’ is the word many are using to describe what is considered the worst storm to hit Texas in more than a generation.

Today, we’re seeing more images from the flooding in Houston and surrounding areas after Hurricane Harvey.

The National Weather Service has deemed flooding in the area life-threatening- warning residents to leave their homes.

One of those people, Kristen Cobb, spoke with us over the phone about conditions in Pearland– one of Houston’s hardest hit communities.