‘SMA Angels’ celebrate 20 years, new FDA treatment during upcoming charity ball

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a devastating neuromuscular disease that affects thousands of children and adults all over the world..
In fact, it is the number one genetic killer of children under the age of 2.
The good news is, the FDA has recently announced that the first-ever drug used to treat SMA has been approved.
SMA Angels, a charity out of Richmond Hill — is celebrating a very special milestone.
More details:
A night to Celebrate
20th Annual SMA Angels Charity Ball
Saturday, September 23
6 pm – midnight
Savannah Marriott Riverfront Hotel
Ticket information: smaangels.ejoinme.org