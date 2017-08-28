Shocking image shows nursing home residents in flood, prompts emergency rescue

By Published: Updated:

DICKINSON, Texas (NBC) — One of the most compelling images from the flooding in Texas on Sunday, comes from a nursing home in Dickinson.

The photo shows at least seven residents of La Vita Bella Nursing Home. In the forefront you see a woman in a scooter and another in a recliner. They are both waist-deep in water.

The woman who owns the nursing home took the photo.

Her son-in-law tells NBC News that 15-senior citizens were rescued from the nursing home and taken to higher ground via helicopter and the Coast Guard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s