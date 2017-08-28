Savannah Responds requesting donations, manpower for Harvey relief

Meredith Stutz Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – For days the country has watched flood waters and hurricane force winds pummel parts of Texas.

While Tropical Harvey still lingers, the recovery efforts have already begun.

Here in Savannah, several options are developing to donate time, talents and treasure to help the thousands of people in need.

Savannah Responds is currently collecting donations for the next week with the hope of filling tractor trailers to take to Texas.

The organization’s co-chairman. Michael Shortt, says after experiencing the devastation from Hurricane Matthew in October, he encourages his neighbors to step-up and help those affected by Harvey.

“The impetus is on us to give even more because we know what it’s like even more to receive,” he said.

Below is a list of the following items that the group is collecting:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Baby food
  • Pet food
  • All manner of cleaning supplies
  • Box fans
  • Battery powered fans
  • Batteries
  • Flashlights
  • Personal hygiene products
  • Water/Soda
  • Trash bags
  • Bug Spray (bottle spray not mist)
  • Plastic Tubs
  • Cardboard boxes

The group is NOT accepting the follow:

  • Clothes
  • Combustible items
  • Money

Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 1711 Dean Forrest Road. Balloons are attached to a stop sign to help drivers locate the drop-off spot.

Volunteers are needed to execute the effort. There is a morning and afternoon shift people can sign up for at the Dean Forest location.

 

