Savannah Responds requesting donations, manpower for Harvey relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. – For days the country has watched flood waters and hurricane force winds pummel parts of Texas.

While Tropical Harvey still lingers, the recovery efforts have already begun.

Here in Savannah, several options are developing to donate time, talents and treasure to help the thousands of people in need.

Savannah Responds is currently collecting donations for the next week with the hope of filling tractor trailers to take to Texas.

The organization’s co-chairman. Michael Shortt, says after experiencing the devastation from Hurricane Matthew in October, he encourages his neighbors to step-up and help those affected by Harvey.

“The impetus is on us to give even more because we know what it’s like even more to receive,” he said.

Below is a list of the following items that the group is collecting:

Non-perishable food

Baby food

Pet food

All manner of cleaning supplies

Box fans

Battery powered fans

Batteries

Flashlights

Personal hygiene products

Water/Soda

Trash bags

Bug Spray (bottle spray not mist)

Plastic Tubs

Cardboard boxes

The group is NOT accepting the follow:

Clothes

Combustible items

Money

Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 1711 Dean Forrest Road. Balloons are attached to a stop sign to help drivers locate the drop-off spot.

Volunteers are needed to execute the effort. There is a morning and afternoon shift people can sign up for at the Dean Forest location.