Savannah police seek answers as shooting victim remains ‘uncooperative’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that was reported on Sunday, Aug. 27.

At about 5:20 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Daqwan Anderson, 19, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Anderson has been uncooperative with investigators and has provided them with several locations where the incident may have occurred.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.