Rescues continue in Houston; storm called ‘disaster of historic proportions’

People evacuate a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(NBC News) A disaster of historic proportions is unfolding on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Harvey slammed into the coastline Friday as a Category Four storm, then stalled, dumping intense rain on the region. More than two feet of rain has already fallen and 50 inches is expected before its over.

Much of Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city, is underwater.

Thousands have been forced from their homes, and the worst of the flooding isn’t over yet.

“The bottom line is, it’s going to continue on. We need the whole community, not only the federal government forces, but this is a whole community effort,” FEMA Administrator Brock Long said Monday.

Citizens are getting involved, joining the more than 3,000 National Guard troops and Coast Guard called in to help rescue those caught in the flood waters.

