Offshore disturbance could become next tropical storm

The ocean is a bit stirred up this morning thanks to a storm sitting off the Georgia Coast. While it is not yet considered a tropical cyclone, it has the potential to become a tropical storm sometime Monday or early Tuesday. If it does, it would get the name Irma.

At the center of the storm, winds are sustained at 35 mph, and while it is just sitting in place for now, it is expected to start slowly moving north this afternoon into this evening as it gains some strength. Whether or not it gets a name and becomes a tropical storm, the impacts felt around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be the same. Look for periods of rain, occasionally heavy along the immediate coast, winds of 30-40 mph with some higher gusts, and dangerous surf and rip currents.

As the storm lifts out Monday night into Tuesday, we should start to see some improvements.