Off-shore storm closes Tybee Island beaches to swimmers

(TYBEE ISLAND) A storm system making it’s way up the east coast is prompting double red flags on the beaches of Tybee Island, closing the waters to swimmers. That’s the word from Ashley Fields, Chief of Tybee Island Fire Department. Fields says the storm-churned waters are riddled with rip currents, even though the bad weather is centered miles off Tybee’s shore. ” Even far out when it passes by we see the waves, the rip currents, all the effects from the storm that come through the coast here.” Fields said.

Locals, like Tybee Island resident, John Hemphill, recognize the danger lurking beneath the white-capped waters. “I think it’s beautiful, I don’t want to go swimming. I think the double flag says it all. They don’t want you in the water because you’ll die.” Hemphill said. Fields says anyone ignoring the warning puts more than their own life at risk. ” You got to realize, if you do go out there and get in trouble we’ve got to send people in after you. So it’s not only yourself you were putting in danger, it’s the lifeguards trying to save you putting their lives in danger also.” said Fields, adding, ” We’re asking everybody to stay out of the water. The water is extremely rough right now. Waves are really bad, rip currents are really bad, please stay out of the water.” Fields said. He says the double red flag warning will remain in place until the storm passes and the water at the shores of Tybee Island calms down.

http://www.cityoftybee.org/219/Ocean-Rescue

https://www.facebook.com/tybeelifeguards/