Mayor defends decision to not issue mandatory evacuation order

By Published:

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) — The Mayor of Houston is defending the decision to not issue a mandatory evacuation order by saying, “You cannot put in the city of Houston with 2.3 million people on the road.  That is dangerous. If you think the situation right now is bad, you give an order to evacuate you are creating a nightmare.”

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner,  said their emergency system is being overwhelmed with  phone calls from people needing help.

Mayor Turner says they have a backlog of about 1,000 that they have not been able to get to, but they are handling life threatening situations first.

Turner says the safest place for Houston residents to be is in their homes even  if the water is coming in.

“We have received more than 2,000 calls for rescues on 911.  I know people are trying to call 911 and may not be getting a response.  I understand that.  The system–there are a lot of people who are calling. But let me ask.  Let’s give preference to the life threatening calls, OK?”

“… There will be more shelters that will be opening as we go through this situation. This is just day two.  We anticipate day three and day four.  The number of shelters will dramatically increase.”

