Hurricane Harvey could prompt reform for struggling flood insurance program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAV) — Many homeowners whose property is damaged by flooding will turn to the National Flood Insurance Program which provides the vast majority of flood policies in the country.

Michael Berry is with insurance information institute and said, “A flood insurance policy is the key to recovery if your home is damaged by a flood.”

But the government-sponsored program faces a slew of problems. There are complaints about the cost of policies and delays in processing claims.

Some say infrastructure investments to mitigate floods are lacking.

The program is $25 billion in debt.

Laura Lightbody with Pew Charitable Trusts said, “Now is the time for Congress to take a hard look at making improvements.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers here in Washington is proposing reforms aimed at solving problems and improving the programs financial outlook. But it now appears likely there won’t be agreement before a deadline at the end of next month.

If the program lapses–as it did five years ago–it could damage real estate markets. More likely is a short term extension, keeping the current framework in place.

Louisiana congressman Clay Higgins said, “It will give us time to reform the thing and fix it, but in the meantime, whatever is wrong with the program right now … We’re stuck with that.”

Proponents for change are hoping Hurricane Harvey will create new urgency for reforms.