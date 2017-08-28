How you can help Harvey survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of those in Hurricane Harvey’s wake are dealing with the immediate destruction, but recovery efforts could take months. FEMA is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance. Across the country, many spared from damage may want to help.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.



Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.

If you’d like to help in your community, find your local chapter of the Red Cross online and ask what you can do to support its work. Some may not be prepared to accept donations or coordinate volunteer efforts, so check first before taking action.

The city of Houston has also established a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. People can donate online at www.ghcf.org, or send checks or money orders to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

Several drop-off sites have been set up locally to collect supplies for disaster relief in Texas:

Fill the Truck

The Student Council of Memorial Day School is responding to the devastation that is affecting the millions of families in Texas.

It is truly a “small world” and this horrific event has affected the family of their beloved Art Instructor, Mrs. Jennifer King-Adams and her daughter Anna King, 8th Grade. They have family in Beaumont, Texas and in other storm-ravaged areas.

Memorial Day School’s Student Council will begin collecting:bottled water, non-perishable canned food and toiletry items like toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap.

FILL THE TRUCK: The school hopes to fill a truck or trailer full of supplies and transport them with the Red Cross to aid the victims of this terrible storm.

Cash / Check donations may be made to The Red Cross / Hurricane Harvey and presented to the school.

Savannah Responds

Savannah Responds is seeking people to man collection stations. They are asking that anyone donate: bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and pet foods, canned foods, box fans and nonperishable food products in boxes or cans.

Drop offs will take place today, Aug. 28, through Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1711 Dean Forest Road.

Volunteers are also in high demand to help box supplies and load them into the tractor trailer. The truck will take the items to Texas next Sunday where Red Cross will distribute them.

For more information, click here.