Find out how you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

(WSAV) — Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas with winds at 131 mph. as a Category 4 Hurricane. To make a donation directly to The American Red Cross and help victims of the storm, click here. To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, contact Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Your gift enables the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. The American Red Cross classifies the intensity of disasters based on the cost of our investment, the number of volunteers and staff, the amount of direct financial assistance we estimate will be needed for our response as well as many other factors. For comparison, Hurricane Katrina was a Level 7 disaster (Level 7 is the highest level). Harvey is currently a Level 6 disaster operation but could easily become a Level 7 disaster with estimated costs to reach potentially between $10M and $20M.

Here are a few quick stats:

Right now, more than 220,000 people are without power

More than 12 million people are under a flash flood watch

More than 6 million people are under a tornado watch

______________________________________________________________________

Fill the Truck

The Student Council of Memorial Day School is responding to the devastation that is affecting the millions of families in Texas.

It is truly a “small world” and this horrific event has affected the family of their beloved Art Instructor, Mrs. Jennifer King-Adams and her daughter Anna King, 8th Grade. They have family in Beaumont, Texas and in other storm-ravaged areas.

Memorial Day School’s Student Council will begin collecting:bottled water, non-perishable canned food and toiletry items like toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap.

FILL THE TRUCK: The school hopes to fill a truck or trailer full of supplies and transport them with the Red Cross to aid the victims of this terrible storm.

Cash / Check donations may be made to The Red Cross / Hurricane Harvey and presented to the school.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Savannah Responds

Savannah Responds is seeking people to man collection stations. They are asking that anyone donate: bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and pet foods, canned foods, box fans and nonperishable food products in boxes or cans.

Drop offs will take place today, Aug. 28, through Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1711 Dean Forest Road.

Volunteers are also in high demand to help box supplies and load them into the tractor trailer. The truck will take the items to Texas next Sunday where Red Cross will distribute them.

For more information, click here.