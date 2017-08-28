Family members plead for answers two years after SSU student’s murder

Savannah — (WSAV)

It’s been two years and still no arrests in the shooting death of a Savannah State University student. Christopher Starks was killed in August of 2015 inside a crowded student union at Savannah State University. And, on the anniversary of his death, his family is pleading with the community to come forward with information about his killer.

Police say a fight broke out around 9:15 that night. Shots were fired, Starks was hit, and the gunman ran away.

“Heartache. There’s no closure. We miss him so much for us not to have any closure on it. It’s very heartbreaking,” says Sharron Starks, Christopher’s mother.

Family and friends gathered near Atlanta for a memorial service to pray for peace and justice in this case. We reached out to the GBI, they say the case is still actively being investigated.