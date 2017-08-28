Breaking News: Crews locate missing plane near Bryan-Effingham County line

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing plane has been spotted by a Coast Guard chopper near the Bryan-Effingham County line. Emergency crews report the small plane with three people on board may have crashed near Ellabell. Bryan County and Effingham County emergency management officials are on the scene and say the Coast Guard contacted 911 around 9 a.m. to report a beacon signal from a small plane. Air Traffic Control also reported they lost contact with the plane around the same time.

The small craft had a pilot and two passengers on board and the plane was travelling from Savannah to Cobb County.

News3 is on the scene and will continue to follow this story.