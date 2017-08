Unfortunately, Harvey will continue to dump incredible amounts of rain into southeast Texas. Some areas have already picked up a months worth of rain. An additional 10-20″ of rain is forecasted to fall, leaving behind catastrophic flooding.

While storm winds will begin to back off, as Harvey weakens, damage from tornadoes is possible as severe weather sparks up in southeast Texas. Storm surge could also add to the devastating flooding along the Gulf Coast.

As of 9:30 AM, #Harvey is still a tropical storm & still in no rush to leave TX. Winds will back down, rain won't pic.twitter.com/4S7CAE6xhe — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) August 27, 2017