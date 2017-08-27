Savannah Responds- local organization needs your help

SAVANNAH, GA: A local organization will also send help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Savannah Responds is seeking people to man collection stations. They are asking that anyone please donate: bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and pet foods, canned foods, box fans and nonperishable food products in boxes or cans.

Drop offs will take place Monday through Saturday this week from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1711 Dean Forest Road.

Volunteers are also in high demand to help box supplies and load them into the tractor trailer. The truck will take the items to Texas next Sunday where Red Cross will distribute them.

Officials are saying that this storm will require a lot more manpower than Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s a huge job and that was a big storm, and unlike our storm they have a lot more worse flooding, so i feel they’re going to need any more help from people like us,” said Michael Shortt, Co-chair of Savannah Responds.

For more information, click here.