Local American Red Cross volunteers, prepare for Harvey relief

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– Hurricane Harvey- the first category four storm to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. As it ripped through the coast of Texas this weekend it brought catastrophic flooding and damage to the cities in its path and nearby.

Four people with the American Red Cross in Savannah recently left to help and many more are on the way later this week.

According to American Red Cross, Effingham County Volunteer, David Hendrix, it is a process.”The first thing we did was get shelter opened up because people need a place to go to when their houses are flooded out they don’t have a place to stay. And as it begins to settle down more the Red Cross people begin going out to do damage assessments,” Hendrix said.

Damage assessments allow them to report how badly homes and businesses are damaged. But that nots all.

“We will also have our emergency response vehicle there that will be taking hot meals out to people and their homes and also bringing meals and food to the people in shelters,” Hendrix said.

The shelters are a necessity for many since their home has either been abandoned or destroyed. At the shelter they provide cots, blankets, hot meals, food, water and comfort kits that include: tooth brushes, shampoo, soap even medicine for those who may not have their prescribed medication at hand.

The Red Cross currently has several hundred people in Texas and is expecting to bring in thousands more including some locals of savannah. Hendrix says the long days and nights they put in- is all worth it in the end.

“It’s tiring, its emotionally draining but it’s also extremely rewarding because we to meet with people we get to see right there before us the differences that were making,” Hendrix said.

The American Red Cross is in need of donations and seeking volunteers. If you would like to donate or volunteer please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit their website. You can simply donate by texting “HARVEY” to 90999.