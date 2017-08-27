Harvey Houston Rescues

(NBC) Hundreds of water rescues took place in Houston overnight as torrential rain from Harvey caused “catastrophic flooding” in the city. Officials say the majority of the rescues has taken place on the city’s south-side.

Officials with the office of emergency management say approximately four to six inches of rain has fallen per hour. The flooding has resulted in one fatality in the city… A woman who drowned after she drove her vehicle into high water. Officials say Harvey is also being blamed for another death… A person who died in a house fire in Aransas county that rescuers could not reach because of flooding.