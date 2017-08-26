Savannah disaster relief organizations sending help to Texas

Danni Dikes Published:
A boat is partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAVANNAH, GA- Salvation Army and Red Cross are sending volunteers across the country to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Salvation Army has already deployed forty-two mobile feeding kitchens, or canteens, from Arkansas and Oklahoma. Savannah Salvation Army is packing up one canteen to send a few volunteers to Texas. Volunteers will switch off every fourteen days.

Also, Red Cross has sent more than forty emergency response vehicles from nationwide, to provide shelters and comfort kits to hundreds of people. Four people left today from Savannah to help people in Louisiana as the hurricane continues to move.

Texas had sent a feeding kitchen to Savannah during Hurricane Matthew, which provided around 30,000 people with hot meals and water.

Robert Williams, a ten-year volunteer at Savannah Salvation Army, said, “when we had no power, no water, no anything, they came down here and they took care of us. It’s the only right thing to do to help someone else out when they’re in that situation.”

Fire department crews in the Savannah and low country are also gearing up to help storm victims in Texas.

Red Cross and Salvation Army are asking for donations to send more supplies and people to help.

If you would like to donate to Red Cross, click here, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Click here if you would like to donate to Salvation Army, or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s