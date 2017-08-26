One Death Blamed on Hurricane Harvey

Lee Haywood WSAV News 3 meteorologist By Published: Updated:
Damage in Rockport may add up to hundreds of millions of dollars.

One death is now being blamed on hurricane Harvey… in the coastal city of Rockport, Texas.

The hurricane spent 14 hours sitting on top of this community.

The death occurred when a house caught fire during the storm.

Officials with the city of Rockport say they consider themselves fortunate.

“We’ve been lucky. We haven’t had a lot of injuries. 12 to 14 have been treated at our triage at the jail and are now being transported where they can be taken care of better”… says Bert Mills, A Rockport, Texas judge.

The injuries have been minor – cuts and scrapes.

Rescuers are now going through the city house by house checking on those who may need help or to be rescued.

City officials ask residents to stay away until further notice.

