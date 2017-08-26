Hurricane Harvey Saturday Morning Update

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, last night, as a Category 4 storm.
While the overall storm is weakening over land, this is only the beginning. Rainfall totals over 16 inches have already been reported in Victoria (southeast Texas). An additional 15-30″ could fall in the next several days.
There is a Tornado Watch for a large section of the state in effect until 1pm. Storm surge will also be a concern during the next high tide.
Over 200,000 people in parts of Texas are without power. This number could increase as Harvey hoovers over the Lonestar State.