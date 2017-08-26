Hurricane Harvey Saturday Morning Update

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, last night, as a Category 4 storm.

Weakening, in the form of winds, continues…but threats from #Harvey are far from over pic.twitter.com/8TnMb8babe — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) August 26, 2017

While the overall storm is weakening over land, this is only the beginning. Rainfall totals over 16 inches have already been reported in Victoria (southeast Texas). An additional 15-30″ could fall in the next several days.

Losing the defined eye of #Harvey, but impacts for the Gulf Coast continue until late next week pic.twitter.com/U7u81z11TU — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) August 26, 2017

There is a Tornado Watch for a large section of the state in effect until 1pm. Storm surge will also be a concern during the next high tide.

Over 200,000 people in parts of Texas are without power. This number could increase as Harvey hoovers over the Lonestar State.